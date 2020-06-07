Menu
MAKEOVER: Chinchilla’s received $77 thousand dollars from the federal government.
Chinchilla Family Support Centre to receive $77k upgrade

Zoe Bell
7th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
CHINCHILLA’S community centre receive a $77 thousand injection to upgrade facilities and expand the current space.

$77,712 was secured through Round Four of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF), for the Chinchilla Family Support Centre (the centre) to undergo a building transformation to improve service delivery – David Littleproud announced on Friday.

“It’s very welcoming news that the Centre will make use of this $77,712 investment to build three additional offices,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Centre’s building is running at capacity, to the point that the veranda and backyard are being used as temporary offices.

“Expanding office space is a terrific boost for people who rely on the Centre for support, whether that service is provided through Lifeline, AngliCare or St Vincent de Paul, to name just a few of the organisations who operate there.

“This project will allow service providers in the Centre to better facilitate face-to-face meetings and provide enough space for services to be run with more efficiency.

“I’ve now secured more than $45 million through BBRF projects in the Maranoa electorate since 2016 which is a great result for communities in our part of the world.

“BBRF funded projects go a long way to improving services, events, facilities, creating jobs and securing our fair share for communities that have been battling through drought.”

Round Four of BBRF includes a total $200 million in grants, with projects falling under the Infrastructure Projects Stream or the Community Investments Stream.

The Infrastructure Projects Stream: Supports projects that involve construction of new infrastructure, or the upgrade or extension of existing infrastructure

The Community Investments Stream: Funds community development activities including new or expanded local events, strategic regional plans, leadership and capability building activities.

Across Maranoa, 12 BBRF infrastructure projects will be funded with $21,204,009 and seven BBRF community projects will be funded with $138,087.

