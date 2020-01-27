Chinchilla drug/drink drivers named and shamed

FROM a McWasted McDonalds trip which left a man passed out in the drive-thru, to smoking ‘30 to 40 cones’ before getting behind the wheel – here is a list of Chinchillas worst drivers:



McWasted: Drunk man falls asleep in Macca’s drive-through

A MAN got himself into trouble after a drunken trip to McDonald’s, wherein police were initially required to take evasive action and he later returned to collect his vehicle while suspended.

The drama began at 10.55pm on November 6 when police were called to McDonald’s Chinchilla.

There they found Dalby carpenter Patrick Joseph Kinsella asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in the drive-thru area.

Magistrate Kay Ryan fined Kinsella $1200 and disqualified him from holding a licence for two years.

Driver allegedly five times over limit, with kids in the car

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman is set to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court after allegedly driving while almost five times over the legal alcohol limit, with kids in the car.

Miles police said they intercepted the woman at 5.20pm on Wednesday on Centenary Avenue, Miles, where she tested positive in a breath test.

She was then transported to a police station where police allege she gave a breath alcohol concentration of 0.230 per cent.

Police will also allege she was travelling with two children under 12 and a third teenage passenger at the time.

The woman has been charged with high range drink driving and wilful damage offences, and her licence was immediately suspended.

P1 driver drinking VB rolls car with mates

TRISTAN Zane Bennett pleaded guilty to drink driving at the Chinchilla Magistrates court on Thursday, December 19.

The court heard Bennett had been drinking VB at a Kingsthorpe pub with mates from 7.30pm until 11.45pm on July 27, before heading off in his car with friends.

“At 12.50am police from Oakey … patrolled the Kingsthorpe Haden Road where they located a vehicle tipped over on its side,” Snr Const Tehana said.

During sentencing, Magistrate Mossop took into consideration Bennett’s early guilty plea, lack of history and readiness to come forward to police by not recording a conviction. Bennett was fined $800, and disqualification from driving for six months.

Hervey Bay drunk driver caught in jocks in RSL carpark

DECIDING to sleep in his car rather has not only proven costly by slightly embarrassing for a Hervey Bay man fined in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

The court heard that after a call from a concerned staff member, police attended the Chinchilla R.S.L on April 13 to find Rowan Michael Walk asleep in his car.

After being woken from this swag, Mr Walker said he was standing in the main street with just his socks and jocks on.

Mr Walker was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for nine months for driving under the influence.

He was also fined $200 for obstruction of police, however no conviction was recorded for that offence.

Man fronts court for third time on same charge in three years

AFTER being sentenced for the third time in three years for similar offences, the judge as given a firm warning to a Chinchilla man.

At Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, Jason Andre Huggers pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a relevant drug present in saliva.

Huggers was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months, and a conviction was recorded.

Grieving man pulled over, tests positive for drugs

A WESTERN Downs man struggling with the death of multiple family members turned to pot to help cope with his grieving process.

Driving home following the death of his grandfather, Maurice Leslie Jade Milligan was pulled over by police and tested for drugs. His saliva test came back positive for marijuana.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on October 31, Milligan pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva while on a provisional licence.

The court heard that Milligan had been in court three times in the past for the same behaviour.

The maximum fine for Milligan’s offence is $3736, although he was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

A MAN who drank about 18 beers before crashing a car into a property faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Scott Danial Koina pleaded guilty to one count of dangerously operating a vehicle and one account of excessive speeding.

The court heard that about 9pm on December 7 police received several phone calls about a vehicle hooning around Windmill Road, then a crashing sound.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana said police attended the crash scene at the corner of Windmill and Aerodrome roads and saw a vehicle that had crashed through a fence.

Koina was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Drug driver told police he’d smoked ‘30 to 40 cones’

A 23-YEAR-OLD man caught drug-driving told police he had smoked 30 to 40 cones in the days prior, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has been told.

Lane Thomas Sullivan was pulled over by police in Chinchilla about 11.45am, June 19, testing positive for cannabis.

Magistrate Robbie Davies placed him on 12 months probation to include random testing for drugs.

Chinchilla worker drunk, drugged and on 3 wheels

SMASHING his step-mother’s car while more than three times the legal breath/alcohol limit landed Toowoomba man Jai David Blinco in court yesterday.

Blinco celebrated part of his 25th birthday yesterday pleading guilty before Toowoomba Magistrates Court to driving while under the influence of liquor and/or a drug.

His solicitor Dan Habberman told the court Blinco lived in Toowoomba, but worked in the Chinchilla area and any loss of his driver’s licence could place his job in jeopardy.

Magistrate Bruce Schemioneck placed Blinco on 18 months probation and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for nine months.

Miles woman charged three times over legal limit

A 42-Year-old Miles woman has been charged with high range drink driving after she was allegedly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police were called to a Colamba St residence on Wednesday about 5.20pm after a car reversed out of a carport and struck a pole.

Police conducted a roadside breath test, where the driver provided a positive result.

Police transported the woman to the station where it will be alleged she provided a breath alcohol level of 0.163%.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and is expected to appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on June 28.

