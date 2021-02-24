Chinchilla drug raid sends mum packing to court

A 53-year-old Chinchilla woman on a disability pension told a court the reason police found 8g of marijuana in her home was because she used the drug for pain management and sleep.

Chinchilla Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the mum, Daphne May Warburton, as long as the drug is illegal, she will continue to return to court if she continues to engage in its use.

“Discuss with your doctor other options that are available, because there are options out there that are legal,” she said.

Daphne May Warburton pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a pipe, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.

The mum was fined $600 for both offences, and a conviction was recorded.