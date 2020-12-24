Chinchilla Drought Angels spreading Christmas cheer

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Natasha and Steele Johnston from the Chinchilla Drought Angels paid a visit to Drillham Christmas Tree gathering. Picture: Contributed

The community of Drillham was overjoyed with the sheer generosity of one of the Western Down’s most prominent charity organisations at their annual Christmas gathering.

Chinchilla Drought Angels founders Natasha and Steele Johnston visited the Drillham Christmas tree gathering on December 11, with a wheelbarrow full of goodies in tow.

Since starting Drought Angels in 2014, the grassroots Chinchilla-based organisation has provided support for farmers experiencing their darkest and driest times, assisting 4500 farmers across 1166 towns in Australia.

Drillham Hall Committee member Hayley Campbell said the Western Downs community was overjoyed at their generosity, with everyone in attendance receiving a gift.

“Every child who went got a gift bag, which included things such as colouring books, nerf guns, all age appropriate gifts,” she said.

“Every dad and grandad received a gift of nougat and jerky as well, while every mum received a make up bag with lipsticks and foundations.

“They’re very beautiful people.”

Three lucky door prizes were given away at the event as well, which included a wheelbarrow full of items, valued at roughly $1,300.

Mrs Campbell said the Drought Angels had been wanting to expand their work into other Western Downs communities this year, and with Steele being from Drillham, they thought it would be a great place to visit for the holidays.

“It was nice of them to come out to Drillham, as the community has been working hard with the hall over the last few years,” she said.

“Steele and Tash immersed themselves into the crowd showing that they are part of more than just a charity, but a cause that cares about the individuals and communities alike.”

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to the general public who donate and support the Drought Angels, without this the organisation would not be able to spread such joy and the gift of giving.”