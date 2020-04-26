Chinchilla driveway war memorabilia to honour Anzacs

LETS WE FORGET: Janice Erb dressed as a WWI nurse on Anzac Day 2020, in Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

ANZAC DAY in Chinchilla was like no other with residents taking part in Light Up The Dawn, although retired nurse Janice Erb took her driveway service to the next level by setting up war memorabilia in her front yard at Atkins St.

Dressed as a WWI nurse on Saturday, April 25, Ms Erb said she planned to march in the Chinchilla Anzac Parade, but because it was cancelled she had to pay her respects a different way this year.

“Seeing as though we couldn’t march because of the coronavirus I though I would do a display so that young people or whoever drive past can come and have a little bit of a look,” She said.

“It’s good because some young ones have no idea what nurses wore, some might know a little about what their fathers went through, but see when men folk came back from war they didn’t actually talk about it – so I thought I’d do a small display.”

Ms Erb points to her family history, patients, and a heritage group as igniting her passion for collecting army memorabilia.

“I had a grandfather I grew up with and he served in the war, and an uncle that served in the Air Force… also three uncles that lived in Bundaberg also went to war, and one of their boys also served in war,” she said.

“I did my IAN training in Billaweela in the late seventies, and when I came down this way I got into age care so I’ve looked after quite a number of ex-service men and women.

“I joined a heritage group in the Jondaryan Dalby area and that was when I got really interested in army antiques.”

The display included a uniform, furniture from the 1900s, porcelain bowels and plates, glass bottles which were used for medicine, authentic trunks, a first aid kit, a South Korean war blanket, and much more – all of which was tied in with personal items and memories such as photographs from previous Anzac Day marches.

“My display commemorates all wars throughout the years, not just Gallipoli, and all service men and women who served and died serving our country for us to have peace,” she said.

Ms Erb said she will continue this new tradition and set up a bigger and better display next year in tribute to Anzacs regardless of the coronavirus.