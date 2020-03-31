Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TELEHEALTH: What’s does the move to telehealth mean for you and your family? Picture: Keri Megelus
TELEHEALTH: What’s does the move to telehealth mean for you and your family? Picture: Keri Megelus
News

Chinchilla doctor surgeries move to telehealth

Peta McEachern
31st Mar 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM Monday, March 30, Chinchilla residents will be able to access bulk-billed telehealth consultations for the next six months - freeing up waiting rooms and reducing the likelihood of patients being exposed to coronavirus.

Patients will have the option of virtual appointments conducted over video conferencing services like WhatsApp, FaceTime, and Zoom – as well as over the phone consultations.

A statement released by the Department of Health said telehealth services will allow people to access essential health services in their home while they undergo self-isolation or quarantine to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for vulnerable people in the community.

“People in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 can see any eligible health provider through new telehealth items,” the statement read.

“Patients in vulnerable groups can additionally see a health provider via telehealth for a non-COVID-19 matter if they have seen that provider, or another provider within the same practice, face-to-face at least once in the previous 12 months.

“All services provided using the new Medicare Benefits Schedule items must be bulk billed.

“The services will be available until 30 September 2020.”

The National Rural Health Alliance, the peak body for rural and remote health in Australia, welcomed the Australian Government’s expansion of telehealth services.

The National Rural Health Alliance CEO Dr Gabrielle O’Kane said Australians will now be able to access a much wider range of bulk-billed health services from the comfort of their own home.

“Telehealth is an especially important tool for health practitioners in rural Australia because patients are often so far away from the practitioner. It also helps to boost the workforce in rural areas when a practitioner can run telehealth consultations from somewhere else,” Dr O’Kane said.

“We still want to make sure that people in rural Australia actually have access to quality broadband so that they can actually access telehealth when they need to.

“This includes improving connectivity but also making sure that services are affordable. We welcome NBN Co’s announcement that they will provide extra data and unmetered services for those on the Sky Muster satellite, but still believe there is more to be done to help rural Australians.”

The Department of Health said telehealth services should be used by the following patients:

  • People isolating themselves at home on the advice of a medical practitioner or in accordance with home isolation guidance.
  • People who meet the testing guidelines for COVID-19
  • People aged over 70
  • Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 50
  • People with chronic health conditions or who are immunocompromised
  • Parents with new babies and people who are pregnant
chinchilla doctors coronaviruis coronaviruschinchilla covid-19 queensland department of health telehealth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contact tracing underway for returned Miles traveller

        premium_icon Contact tracing underway for returned Miles traveller

        Rural HEALTH experts have provided an update on the condition of the patient and their circumstances.

        Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in...

        News Police outline how they will be stepping up enforcement of compliance for public...

        Toilet paper donation for Chinchilla Meals on Wheels

        premium_icon Toilet paper donation for Chinchilla Meals on Wheels

        News Woolworths has donated a pack of toilet paper to every client of Chinchilla Meals...

        Western Downs groups to receive $70,000 of funding

        premium_icon Western Downs groups to receive $70,000 of funding

        News The funding will be put towards boosting community facilities.