CRIME SPIKE: Chinchilla Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting at the RSL on Thursday, February 27, at 6.30pm. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting at the RSL on Thursday, February 27, at 6.30pm, to address community concerns over the recent spike in crime.

Chinchilla police will be in attendance providing tips on safety measures such as home security to deter criminals - such as the implementation of security screens, alarms, and cameras.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend the meeting to express their concerns.