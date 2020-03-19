Menu
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid coronavirus fears. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Chinchilla court implements new procedures amid virus fears

Peta McEachern
19th Mar 2020 6:22 PM
THE Chinchilla Magistrates Court changed court procedures to stop the spread of coronavirus today, Thursday March 19.

Limiting the amount of people in the room, only one defendant was allowed in the courtroom at once.

The duty lawyer was also prohibited from seeing clients face-to-face, leaving defendants to fill out their own paperwork - the decision was made by Legal Aid Queensland amid coronavirus concerns.

Legal Aid Queensland CEO Anthony Reilly said duty lawyers will now talk to clients electronically.

"In response to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Legal Aid Queensland has suspended its face-to-face duty lawyer services (crime, domestic and family violence, family law and child protection) as a precautionary measure for its staff, private lawyers who do legal aid work and the public," Mr Reilly said.

"Instead, we are working with State Magistrates Courts and the Federal Circuit Court and Family Court of Australia to provide these services via telephone and video link.

"This suspension is only in relation to face-to-face duty lawyer services, and for the moment, representation services will continue with clients being screened."

The Queensland Courts said to assist in avoiding the spread of the disease, practitioners should endeavour to minimise the need for physical attendance in courtrooms by:

•Using telephone or video link to make applications and call witnesses wherever possible

•Making applications on the papers where that is feasible

•Minimising the number of people attending court for any given matter

•Resolving issues to the greatest extent possible, to reduce the time for which any presence in court is required

•Resolving matters wherever possible, particularly having regard to the difficulties which are likely to confront the conduct of litigation over the ensuing months.

Chief Magistrate, Judge Terry Gardiner said the arrangements have been adopted to protect community safety while continuing to provide vital court services to the Queensland community.

"Magistrates Courts remain open and hearing cases. Courts will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 advice being provided by health authorities and act accordingly," she said.

