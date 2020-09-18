CHINCHILLA COURT: Grandmother of 12 convicted with drug charges

A CHINCHILLA grandmother faced court on an array of charges, including possession dangerous drugs, and receiving tainted property after police found $1870 in a secret compartment in her car.

The court heard Desley Anne Jackson also failed to appear in court in relation to the charges adding to her rap sheet.

Jackson pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, possessing a cannabis pipe, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing tainted property

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady told the court that on March 18, Dalby CIB intercepted Jackson’s car leaving a block of units, and detained her for a search as they suspected she was in the possession of dangerous drugs.

“During a search of the vehicle, police located a sum of $1870 which was rolled up inside a compartment underneath the driver side steering wheel,” he said.

Police also found tablets of diazepam (17 tablets) and oxypan (26 tablets) in Jackson’s handbag, which she claimed had been in there for a long time and admitted to officers she wasn’t prescribed the medication.

Sgt Brady said Jackson refused the tell police where she had gotten the money from.

In relation to the possession of a cannabis pipe, Sgt Brady said police were attending an address on Glasson St in relation to another mater when they spotted it sitting in the laundry sink.

Sgt Brady said Jackson told police it belonged to another person, although she knew it was there and decided to leave it.

Defence lawyer Michael Corbin said the 59-year-old mother of six, and grandmother of 12, is currently on jobseeker.

The Charleville-born grandmother, Mr Corbin said, previously worked as a teacher aid, and in the age care sector.

Mr Corbin noted that in relation to Jackson’s failure to appear she handed herself into the police – she also informed him the prescription drugs were for her migraines.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he would take into account Jackson’s early guilty plea, and the nature of the charges during sentencing.

Jackson was convicted and not further punished for failing to appear and charged with a total of $900 for the remaining charges.

Convictions were recorded.