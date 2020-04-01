Chinchilla cops to hand out on the spot $13000 COVID-19 fine

ENFORCERS: Chinchilla Police will be making sure residents are following the new social distancing rules.

QUEENSLANDERS are facing some of the strictest social distancing rules in history as gatherings must be no more than two people in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinchilla police have confirmed their team will be monitoring the area to ensure residents are following the social distancing and quarantine rules.

Acting Sergeant Juliet McGrath said it is their role as enforcement officers to comply with the new rules issued by the Chief Health Officer.

“It is our responsibility to protect ourselves, our team members but most importantly, our community,” she said.

“That means being compliant to any rules given out by the state or federal government.”

People who are found not complying with these new directions could face financial consequences.

With officers able to issue on the spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 Acting Sgt McGrath reassured residents, this is what they could be facing.

“It just comes down to putting health above the law,” she said.

“We understand that we are difficult times at the moment, but there is a reason for the measures in place.

“We need to protect the elderly and vulnerable people and staff indoors for the human race.

“We are all this in together and have to be compassionate at this time because if we all doing the correct thing, we reduce the transmission of the disease and essentially save peoples lives.”

Currently, Acting Sgt McGrath stated at both Chinchilla businesses and residents are generally doing the right thing, and they are appreciative of that.

“We are pleased with most people in Chinchilla at the moment,” she said.

“Businesses have stepped up their practices with marked spots on their floors and people seem to be staying their distance.

“We just hope this continues.”

With restrictions changing rapidly, local police advise the best place to keep updated is the Queensland Health website, and if you have questions, police are happy to answer them.

Residents concerned for their health or the health another should contact their doctor or 13 HEALTH.

If they are aware of a potential breach of self-isolation, or business not complying with the new directions the matter should be reported through the Policelink App or contact Policelink 131 444.