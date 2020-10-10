Chinchilla buy shop local made easier than ever

BUYING local has been made easier than ever, with a new social media platform launched in the Western Downs to back local business and stimulate the economy.

Western Downs Regional Council has awarded Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc. funding under its $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package to establish a ‘one stop shop’ for residents to access local goods and services, with the first component being a Facebook page and group.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the project was about boosting local business by creating a centralised place for residents and businesses to source local goods and services.

“It’s never been more important to back our local businesses and shop locally as we continue to deal with the challenges created by the pandemic,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our Recovery Package is designed to do just that - stimulate the economy and create strong outcomes for our region’s future, and that is why we included a buy local platform as part of this package.

“Earlier this year Council requested expressions of interests from the local Chambers of Commerce to develop and manage a buy local platform, with Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc. subsequently selected to deliver this project for the community.

“Now it’s exciting to announce the Buy Western Downs Facebook page and group are live, and I encourage all community members and businesses within the region to head online and be a part of this initiative.

“We ultimately want to make it as simple as possible for residents to spend in our towns by creating an online community, while throwing support behind out fantastic local traders.”

Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc. Manager Robyn Haig said the Facebook community was the first step in the project, with a comprehensive online platform to follow.

“This project is about linking the community with the various local businesses across the Western Downs which offer amazing goods and services and keep locals employed,” Mrs Haig said.

“The platform is only open to businesses on the Western Downs and we welcome all residents to join the Facebook group so we can start recommending our great local businesses to one another.

“Local businesses are working so hard to continue to provide services to their customers during these difficult times with many increasing their online presence and introducing new services, but there are still some ‘hidden gems’ we want to help link with the community.

“A complementary website is also in its final stages of development and once live, will go on to provide an online directory of businesses operating in the Western Downs.

“The Buy Western Downs website will include listings by location within the Western Downs along with search feature to enable users to find businesses across the whole region. Businesses will be able to request their business details to be added to the listing through a form on the website.

“Anyone interested in having their business featured on the Buy Western Downs Facebook Page can make the request to the page through Facebook Messenger.”

For more information about Buy Western Downs, contact the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry Inc. on 07 4668 9172

For information about Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package, visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/recovery