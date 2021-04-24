Chinchilla business opens storefront due to energy boom

COME ON IN: Haynes Labour Hire now has an office location based in Chinchilla, thanks to a welcome boom in the renewable energy and construction sectors. Picture: Contributed

A boom in the renewable energy and construction sectors of the Western Downs has led to the consolidation of a flourishing employment agency.

Haynes Labour Hire has recently opened their new office location in Chinchilla, due the growing need for workers to accommodate several promising energy developments.

A proposed solar farm in Wandoan, an 80 turbine wind farm near Jandowae, and a green hydrogen plant near Kogan are among the long list of renewable energy projects to be completed in the coming years.

Haynes Labour Hire was focused on assisting various solar farms in the area, with plans to mobilise more than 400 employees.

Chinchilla’s candidate liaison officer Zoe Cahill-Allen has been in the region for some time, and encouraged workers to make the move to the Western Downs to join the growing industry.

“I’ve lived in Chinchilla for 3 years and personally I would have to say the best part of living here is the people, and the strong sense of community,” she said.

In 2020, Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said council made a conscious shift towards planning and creating renewable energy opportunities within the region after the 2016 election.

“It has certainly been a deliberate intention of council to peruse the renewable energy sector, and the energy sector overall to diversify the economic capacity of the region,” Cr McVeigh said.

“If you look at it from a renewables point of view we are actually contributing as a regional council to the state’s goal of having 50 per cent renewables.

“It’s diversifying the power generation of our region, we have coal fired power station, gas fired power stations, and now we have wind and solar farms.”

These renewable energy projects offer short and long term work within the region.

