Chinchilla business doing well despite roadworks, COVID-19

THE Warrego Highway upgrade and COVID-19 restrictions have proved to be inconvenient for the Chinchilla community this year, but one business is thriving despite these challenges.

Purple Cow Butchery owners Steve and Mary Gordon said they have nothing to complain about with the roadworks.

“We’ve been really, really lucky,” Mrs Gordon said.

“People didn’t want to go into bigger stores with COVID.”

Mr Gordon believes the Chinchilla roadworks have been managed better than those in Dalby during 2018.

“I think they learnt what they did wrong in Dalby,” he said.

“We’ve struck a pretty good relationship here with the workers.”

He said workers have been stopping into the butchery to buy their products before commuting home.

Mrs Gordon is thankful for the community for being supportive.

“We just hope they keep coming.”