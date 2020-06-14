Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Steve and Mary Gordon.
Steve and Mary Gordon.
News

Chinchilla business doing well despite roadworks, COVID-19

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
14th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warrego Highway upgrade and COVID-19 restrictions have proved to be inconvenient for the Chinchilla community this year, but one business is thriving despite these challenges.

Purple Cow Butchery owners Steve and Mary Gordon said they have nothing to complain about with the roadworks.

“We’ve been really, really lucky,” Mrs Gordon said.

“People didn’t want to go into bigger stores with COVID.”

Mr Gordon believes the Chinchilla roadworks have been managed better than those in Dalby during 2018.

“I think they learnt what they did wrong in Dalby,” he said.

“We’ve struck a pretty good relationship here with the workers.”

He said workers have been stopping into the butchery to buy their products before commuting home.

Mrs Gordon is thankful for the community for being supportive.

“We just hope they keep coming.”

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man steals from charity bin

        premium_icon Man steals from charity bin

        News A MAN faced Dalby Magistrate Court after taking items from a charity bin

        'Our hearts ache': Archie Gouldson farewelled by hundreds

        premium_icon 'Our hearts ache': Archie Gouldson farewelled by hundreds

        News Hundreds pay their respects to a talented young man, gone too soon

        Changes made to Farm Household Allowance makes access easier

        premium_icon Changes made to Farm Household Allowance makes access easier

        News The changes were made after feedback from recipients of the allowance.

        SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember ‘loved’ Archie

        SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember ‘loved’ Archie

        Breaking Archie Gouldson funeral will be livestreamed