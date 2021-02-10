Chinchilla break and enter leads to drug bust

IN COURT: After Corey Earl Bennett’s Chinchilla home was broken into, police charged him with drug offences. Pic: Zizi Averill

When Chinchilla police responded to a break and enter, their focus quickly turned to the victim after finding a bong and small amount of marijuana at the home.

The Chinchilla court heard officers found the drug items after being called to a Wambo St address on November 25.

Police prosecutor Derek Brady said Corey Earl Bennett was very cooperative with police and made full admissions to owning the paraphernalia.

On Thursday, February 4, Bennett pleaded guilty to possessing a water pipe and possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Bennett he needed to stay away from marijuana and fined the Chinchilla man $400 for all offences.

No conviction was recorded.