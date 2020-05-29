Chinchilla Botanic Parkland turns one

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Chinchilla’s Botanic Parklands turned one on May 28.

CHINCHILLA’S finest public space has celebrated its first birthday this week.

The Botanic Parklands, which includes a water park, has been a popular destination for the community and tourists alike since its opening last year.

The parklands officially opened on May 28 in 2019 after many years of discussion and planning.

Western Downs councillor Kaye Maguire, who holds the portfolio of Community and Cultural Development, said the opening of the park was a major milestone for Chinchilla.

“I’m so excited that this did come to Chinchilla,” she said.

“That area of land was something that was spoken about a long time for the community.

“It was in one of the first meetings that I attended in 2016 and this was put forward as a project.”

Cr Maguire said concerts, community events and ANZAC ceremonies have taken place at the parklands.

“The water park is what really made it exciting for a community out west,” she said.

“It was such an exciting day to actually open the parklands.”

She said it was incredible that the funding became available to deliver the project.

Councillor Carolyn Tillman, who holds the portfolio of Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries, said she always stops by at the parklands on her trips to Chinchilla.

”I’m sure that Chinchilla people are very glad that they’ve got a place to come out,” she said.

“There are always a lot of people walking the parks.”

The parklands started as a mostly empty field where the Chinchilla rail depot once was.

“We hardly had to get rid of any trees,” she said.

“They were really important for housing of animals.”

Cr Tillman has been impressed by the number of people use the parklands, particularly the elderly and disabled.

“They really, really enjoyed it,” she said.