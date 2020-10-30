Chinchilla Botanic Parkland crowned Australia's best park

BEST IN AUSTRALIA: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has been named Australia’s Park of the Year, trumping every other state and territory in the country. Picture: File

BEST IN AUSTRALIA: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland has been named Australia’s Park of the Year, trumping every other state and territory in the country. Picture: File

CHINCHILLA’S Botanic Parkland has been declared Australia’s Park of the Year ahead of every other state and territory in the country.

The announcement was made at today's National Parks and Leisure Awards 2020 ceremony conducted via zoom.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the award secured the Parkland‘s incredible reputation which supersedes spaces in much larger metro areas.

“It's absolutely incredible to see the Chinchilla Botanic Parkland given the recognition it deserves and being named the best park in the country is a phenomenal achievement in the region,” he said.

“The Chinchilla Botanic Parkland really has it all in terms of premier public spaces with various sections catering to all ages including the megafauna discovery centre, state-of-the-art water play area, parkour equipment and outdoor amphitheatre.

“The Parkland pays homage to our wonderful local flora and fauna, while capturing modern interests in a vibrant setting fit for a humble picnic, right up to major events attracting thousands.

Cr McVeigh said taking out Australia’s Park of the Year shows the Chinchilla Botanic Parkland was the “best of the best” when it comes to best practice for park design, and management.

“I am extremely proud of this award and for leading a council with a strong vision to deliver fantastic liveability and lifestyle opportunities just like this one,” he said.

“The Parkland is a huge source of community pride which is extremely popular throughout the year for residents and visitors alike.”

The Chinchilla Botanic Parkland was the Queensland finalist for the award category, taking out the title ahead of Camden Council’s Curry Reserve Water Play Space (NSW/ACT), ASPECT Studio’s Felixstow Reserve (SA/NT), Brimbank City Council‘s Sunvale Community Park (VIC/TAS) and Shire of Manjimup Manjimup Heritage Park Transformation (WA).