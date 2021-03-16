Chinchilla blacksmith involved in ‘racist’ pub wrestling match

COURT: A Chinchilla blacksmith who challenged COVID-19 rules and refused to leave a local pub was tackled to the ground by a number of people. Pic: Zizi Averill

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard a local farrier caused a scene at a local pub when a wrestling match ensued after he challenged COVID-19 restrictions and called a security guard a “white c-nt”.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said about 11.30pm on August 28, 2020, police officers were flagged down from the roadside to deal with Christopher Ian Massey who was being pinned down by patrons and security guards.

“The defendant began yelling ‘black lives matter’ and swearing profusely at police while being restrained,” sergeant Brady said.

“He attempted to kick out at police and security and resisted arrest for approximately 20 seconds.”

Sergeant Brady told the court the commotion started after the 49-year-old had been asked by a security guard to sit down while drinking, as per the statewide COVID-19 restriction rules.

The blacksmith did sit down, although Sergeant Brady said he retorted, “you can’t tell me what to do you white c-nt,” and after being asked to leave he told the guard to “f-ck off”.

The court heard Massey was tackled to the ground by security, and a number of patrons were involved which resulted in a wrestling match that went on for a period of time and caused Massey injuries.

On Thursday March 4, Massey pleaded guilty to the following offences; resisted an authorised person under the liquor act by refusing to leave a licensed venue, failed to imminently leave a licensed premises, public nuisance, obstructed police in a licensed venue, and contravened police by not providing his name and details.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Massey he presented a complex person as he was a talented and invaluable member of the community because of his trade – yet he was before the court for distressing crimes with racist undertones.

“Guess what? All lives matter - security guards’ lives matter, police lives matter, general public lives matter,” she told Massey.

“You are a racist and you can’t say you’re not.

“While you were busy trying to play the victim, in actual fact you are creating a number of victims and I hope you have reflected on that fact.”

The Chinchilla man was fined $1800 for all of the offences and had a conviction recorded.