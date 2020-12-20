Menu
BIG DONATION: CommBank Chinchilla branch manager Kellie Wockner with Kup of Kindness' Tanya Errey and Ruth Lindsay. Picture: Contributed
Community

Chinchilla bank employees support locals through donation

Sam Turner
20th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Employees at a Chinchilla bank have dug deep and given a huge cash donation to a Western Downs charity, as part of a national community donation program.

Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team was allocated $500 to donate to important causes in their local community this year, with the Chinchilla branch team voting to support the great work of Kup of Kindness.

Employees donated $500 to the organisation, with branch manager Kellie Wockner saying it was time to give back, following a challenging year due to bushfires and the pandemic.

“We are pleased to support the great work being done by Kup of Kindness,” she said.

“They do amazing work providing meals for those in need in our local community, and they also have a breakfast club program at local schools.

“It’s great to be able to support them in this great work.”

The Commonwealth Bank has again pledged to donate $500,000 nationally over the next few months, to recognise organisations that make a difference in their communities.

