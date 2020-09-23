Chinchilla Archery club donation hits bullseye

FUNDING BOOST: Glen Mason, President of Chinchilla Archery Club is thrilled with the new funding boost. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA archers can rest easy knowing their archery gear is locked up tight after a $4,800 funding boost.

The funding from Yancoal (Australia’s Cameby Downs Coal Mine), has enabled a large new storage system and much needed renovation to the entrance, for the benefit of all members and visitors to the club.

President of Chinchilla Archery Club Glen Mason said he was thrilled with the new funding boost.

“As our club continues to grow in popularity and host events, we needed to be able to securely store our gear including bows, arrows and targets,” he said.

“The funding allowed us to purchase and install a 20ft shipping container to hold all our equipment for both junior and senior members of the club.”

Cameby Downs Mine Operations Manager, Braedon Gaske said, “we are always pleased to see how our donations can make a big difference to local community groups and projects like Chinchilla Archery.”

“Sport unites regional communities, bringing them together to participate and often compete.” he said.

Mr Mason said more people should get in involved and give archery as go as it’s, “a great way to socialise and meet people across the region.”

“Archery is (also) a great sport open to people of all ages and levels of fitness,” he said.

“It requires focus, discipline and hand-eye coordination but above all, it’s just plain good fun.”

Chinchilla Archery is a popular club where twice a month around 30 archers from Chinchilla, Miles and Dalby meet to target shoot at Brigalow Recreation Grounds.