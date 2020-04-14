Menu
EMPTY: The COVID-19 travel restrictions have hit Chinchilla Accoomdation providers hard.
News

Chinchilla accommodation hurting from travel restrictions

Zoe Bell
14th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
USUALLY bursting at the seams with caravans and travellers ready to explore the southwest during the Easter period, the Chinchilla Tourist Park experienced an Easter like no other this year.

Holiday-makers were given strict travel orders this Easter and told to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, which meant many businesses in Chinchilla grinded to a halt.

Caravan Park manager Warwick Morris said that is was lacking its usual buzz.

“It does leave a bit of an empty feeling while you’re at work,” he said.

“The park can usually be up to 70 cent full with caravans, but this year due to the travel restrictions there was nothing.”

“We also usually have a small influx of travellers occupying our rooms but had none of these people either over the break.”

Easter isn’t the only time that the business has noticed how empty it is, it has experienced a decrease in the number of bookings since the pandemic restrictions were in place.

Even though they still have their regular bookings coming in, the business is feeling the pinch of not having the caravans and travellers coming through their gates.

“They are a fair chunk of our business that we have lost,” Mr Morris said.

Despite the severe times and notable emptiness the park is still up and running and Mr Morris said although staff hours have been cut, thankfully no staff have had to be laid off with enough maintenance to keep them employed.

“The spirits are overall generally really high,” he said.

“Everyone has adapted to the circumstances well.

“We will continue to manage our staff situation as time progresses, but the longer we are in this in this, the more likely things are going to change.”

