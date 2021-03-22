Chinchilla 2021 drug/drink drivers exposed

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Major and Organised Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Kevin Goan and Cairns Road Policing Unit Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Jason Smith with a car that crashed while being driven by a drugged driver Pic: Anna Rogers

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Major and Organised Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Kevin Goan and Cairns Road Policing Unit Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Jason Smith with a car that crashed while being driven by a drugged driver Pic: Anna Rogers

The Chinchilla News and Queensland Police Service joined forces to tackle the scourge of drink and drug driving across the Western Downs district and ensure the safety of all road users.

Just three months into 2021, eight drink and drug divers fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court, and were fortunate enough to escape with no conviction recorded (many others weren’t so lucky).

This list of shame was created to act as a deterrent - if you don’t want everyone to know you have put the lives of other motorists at severe risk through irresponsible behaviour, then simply don’t drink or drug drive.

Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

After knocking off from work, Miles mum Nicole Anne Crawley, decided to have “a few beers,” but when police pulled her over, she became belligerent and aggressive.

On Thursday, January 7, the 30-year-old appeared in Chinchilla Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to drink driving and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court Crawley was busted on the Leichhardt Highway in Miles before midnight with an alcohol reading of .081.

For drink driving, Crawley was fined $300, and disqualified from driving two months – a conviction was not recorded as it was her first drink driving offence.

Full story HERE.

Miles man loses licence for Valentine’s Day drink drive

An apologetic self-employed Miles man fronted Chinchilla Magistrates Court after police caught him behind the wheel with a blood alcohol reading of 0.110.

Steven Craig Hay pleaded guilty to drink driving while over the middle alcohol limit on Thursday, March 4.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Hay $500 and disqualified his licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Western Downs driver sentenced for drug driving

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard police pulled over an elderly driver on Chinchilla Wondai Road who had illegal drugs in his system.

On Thursday, March 18, Michael Gary Blinco pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug, marijuana, was in his system.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Blinco $200 for the offence and disqualified his licence for one month.

Full story HERE.

Drinks end badly for young Chinchilla woman

A young Chinchilla woman with an extensive traffic history added to her rap sheet on January 29, by not only drink driving, but also driving during restricted hours.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Kira Ann Baxter, 21, was pulled over by police on January 29, 2020 and returned a breath analysis reading of 0.122 at 11.11pm, even though she is disqualified from driving between the hours of 11pm - 5am.

Baxter pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit and driving during restricted hours on Thursday, February 4.

For drink driving Baxter was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for four months, although a conviction was not recorded as it was her first drink driving offence.

Full story HERE.

Chinchilla mum and cleaning lady in court for driving on meth

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18, Waynette Judith Armstrong pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court heard the 39-year-old’s cleaning job would be significantly affected by the loss of her licence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the court although Armstrong had no previous history of drug offences, she was concerned considering the drug was methamphetamine.

“It’s quite a serious drug… it will affect your brain, and affect it in a permanent way,” she said.

“Stay away from it.”

Armstrong was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month, and a conviction was not recorded.

Full story HERE.

Drink driver makes plea for Chinchilla Judge’s leniency

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Chinchilla police intercepted Jason Havern’s car on Middle Street on February 6.

Havern faced Chinchilla court on Thursday, March 4, and pleaded guilty to driving while over the middle limit, but not over the high alcohol limit.

Magistrate Mossop told Havern that he would be losing his license for the mandatory minimum of three months.

“The reading was not .05, or just over, it was over 0.1… so three months is what I have to give you,” she said.

Along with the license disqualification, Havern was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

Full story HERE.

Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

On Thursday, March 4, the driver Trent Lee Pointon pleaded guilty at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court to drink driving while unlicensed.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Pointon’s licence had only just expired, but because he was caught drink driving while unlicensed, he wouldn’t be able to lodge an application for a work licence.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop disqualified Pointon’s licence for the mandatory minimum of two months and fined him $300 for the drink driving offence.

Full story HERE.

Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

Chinchilla police patrolling the township on Sunday, February 28, pulled a driver over on Colamba Street who returned a less than favourable road side breath test.

The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard the driver, Leonardo Tobia blew a BAC reading of 0.093, which is over the general alcohol limit, although not over middle range.

Tobia pleaded guilty to drink driving at the Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, March 4.

For drink driving Tobia was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for the mandatory minimum of two months.

No conviction was recorded as it was the visa workers first drink driving offence.