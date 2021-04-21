Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday Mike Richards GLA160115FLRE
Politics

China to attend online climate summit: Foreign ministry 

21st Apr 2021 12:01 PM

China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday, as political tensions between the two countries remain high. 

Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys from the two countries met in Shanghai and pledged to cooperate on the pressing issue of climate change.

...

Originally published as China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit: foreign ministry 

china climate summit environment politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the team delivering Western Downs news to you

        Meet the team delivering Western Downs news to you

        News Meet your journalist living and working here in the incredible Western Downs region. DETAILS:

        DRUG RAID: Man charged after detectives seize cannabis plants

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Man charged after detectives seize cannabis...

        News A Cunnamulla man is due to front court after detectives raided a home and located...

        Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        Premium Content Top 20 Qld suburbs sponsoring foreign kids

        News These are the Queensland suburbs that have dug deep to sponsor children overseas.

        How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        Premium Content How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

        News Businesses in Qld will have the chance to cash in on a 2032 Olympics