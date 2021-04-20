Hero who rescued toddler in island dingo attack identified

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a toddler to hospital, after he was attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island, early this morning. It's believed the child, who was holidaying with his family, had been playing outside a house, when neighbors heard a commotion. They reportedly went to investigate and saw a dingo attacking the toddler., They intervened and emergency se

The person who came to the rescue of a toddler, who was being attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island, has been identified.

It comes after the Department of Environment and Science issued a statement on the weekend, asking for the person to come forward.

Ranger in Charge Linda Behrendorff said the first responder emailed Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) via the dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au and was contacted by a ranger.

"They advised they were alerted to the incident by the child's screams and ran outside to assist," Ms Behrendorff said.

"QPWS would like to thank the first responders for their actions that most likely saved the little boy's life.

"The person said the dingo growled at them as they tried to scare it away from the child, and when it moved away from the scene they were able to retrieve the child and provide first aid.

"This incident is a reminder to all residents, businesses and visitors to the island of the need to be dingo safe at all times, and not feed or interact with the animals."

Ms Behrendorff said the near tragedy was a warning to all that dingoes were wild animals and could inflict serious injuries or death in an attack.

"We know in the past that people have deliberately or inadvertently fed or interacted with the dingoes, and QPWS has issued many fines," she said.

"This incident is an example of what can happen when dingoes lose their natural wariness of people and loiter around campsites and townships.

"A fed dingo is a habituated dingo, and they can become aggressive when seeking food."

Ms Behrendorff said rangers were continuing to investigate the incident and were trying to identify the dingo responsible for the attack.

"Management decisions will involve consultation with key stakeholders, including traditional owners, the Butchulla," she said.

"While the investigation is ongoing, people are urged to observe dingoes from a distance, keep all food and rubbish secure and not interact with them in anyway.

"People are reminded that if they're approached by dingoes on the island, aggression can turn into an attack very quickly, so be dingo-safe."

Originally published as 'Child's screams' alerted ambo to toddler being attacked by dingo