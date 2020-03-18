Childcare closes after worker diagnosed with virus
A CHILDCARE centre west of Brisbane has closed after one of its educators has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has closed its centre today after an educator tested positive for COVID-19.
It's understood that contact tracing is in place to determine which children came into contact with staff members.
The centre offers care for up to 67 children.
Sparrow Early Learning at Karana Downs has been contacted for comment.