Childcare centre closed over virus fears

A CHILDCARE centre has been closed in Sydney's northern suburbs over fears staff at the centre have been infected with coronavirus.

The childcare centre in Macquarie Park was closed after multiple members of staff became unwell.

The staff are now undergoing testing to determine if they have contracted the potentially deadly virus, according to Nine News.

The childcare centre, Banksia Cottage, is within metres of an aged care facility where a nurse was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

A 95-year-old woman who was a resident at the aged care facility died from coronavirus after catching from the nurse.

Banksia Cottage is a 90-place centre managed by Campus Life Children's Services at Macquarie University. The childcare centre is on the Macquarie University campus.

An outbreak of an alarming respiratory illness at the centre was brought to the attention of health authorities, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said today.

Dr Chant said there was a possibility children from the centre had visited residents from the nearby aged care centre.

"We have good records, we were alerted to the fact that there had been an outbreak of illness at the childcare centre and that was brought to our attention in a variety of ways, but also one of the staff members and the partner of the staff member had developed a respiratory illness," Dr Chant said.

"Last night we arranged testing of that specimen and the testing was conducted overnight, and that test has come back negative."

Dr Chant said children from the centre visitied the aged care centre on February 24, but the nurse who has the virus was not working that day.

Seventeen children visited the aged care home.

Dr Chant said families and their children would be invited to a clinic tonight to get assessed.

"We had already reached out to the attendees at the workshop that was conducted, and we are now just actively following up, pleasingly the 14 days have passed and so if we do not detect any cases in that group, and we are re-contacting everyone who attended that workshop at the same time, we will be able to rule out any ongoing risk."

Dr Chant said the children and families from the centre are now being assessed to "both allay community anxiety but also to absolutely rule out any link between the two events".

Health Minister Brad Hazard addressed the possibility of a cross contamination between the aged care centre and the childcare centre.

"I understand that there was a group of children from a nearby centre who attended, I think, about the last week of February, and there was some suggestions publicly that in some way those children might have either brought in the virus or perhaps got the virus," Mr Hazzard said today.

"But there is no indication at the moment that has necessarily been the case."

