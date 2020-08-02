Menu
Dangers of fire demonstrated
News

Child started a fire that burnt a man

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 8:40 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to a Glenvale home after reports that a child had started a fire in a bedroom cupboard. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews arrived at the Balonne Rd address about 8pm. 

"The fire was extinguished upon arrival," she said. 

"We ventilated the area and made the scene safe."  

Paramedics transported a 49-year-old man to the Toowoomba Hospital with minor burns on his hand. 

They also treated five people for smoke inhalation. 

