Child reported missing in Coast waters

Tom Threadingham
1st Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a child was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 4.55pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where an eight-year-old was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a member of the public had reported seeing a child in the water and losing track of them.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

Lifesavers are also involved in the search.

 

MORE TO COME

