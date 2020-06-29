Menu
THREE CAR PILEUP: Warrego Hwy Chinchilla crash, June 29. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Child hospitalised after rollover in three car Hwy pileup

Peta McEachern
29th Jun 2020 3:31 PM
POLICE have responded to a three-car pileup in Chinchilla.

At 2.30pm this afternoon a utility with a small child inside flipped on its roof after being involved in a three-car pileup in Chinchilla on the Warrergo Highway.

A police officer on scene said, "a little one," was in the ute when it flipped.

"No one was injured though," he said.

 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple crews are on scene and five patients were assessed, although only two patients sustained minor injuries.

"Only two suffered injuries, one of the kids has a small facial laceration," the spokeswoman said.

"The adult has an arm injury, they were both transported to Chinchilla Hospital in stable condition."

 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the ute was leaking diesel on to highway and blocking traffic.

"We've been told three vehicle have been damaged," he said.

"The cars were cleared off the road 20 minutes ago."

