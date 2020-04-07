Menu
Jay McBean from Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre says the Federal Government needs to consider the health and wellbeing of childcare workers as they continue working amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Childcare director’s fears on the frontline of coronavirus

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM
WORKING on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, Jay McBean fears there is no consideration being given to educators putting their health at risk.

The director of Torquay Kids Childcare Centre said she was concerned for the wellbeing of workers in contact with children.

Ms McBean said it was hard for industry workers to follow social distancing rules.

"Children want to be cared for and loved and cuddled and you're having those interactions," Ms McBean said.

"There's a bit of fear the virus could come from anyone.

"Where does the health and wellbeing, from the government's perspective, come in for educators?"

Kathryn Forgan-Flynn, director of Condy Park Kindergarten, said she was happy with the response from health authorities and the centre would draw on financial reserves and subsidy packages to support staff.

