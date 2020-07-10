Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon.
A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon.
News

Child dies and four injured in truck crash

by Candace Sutton
10th Jul 2020 5:24 PM

A child has died and four people are injured after a truck crash on Friday afternoon at Menangle, southwest of Liverpool in Sydney.

The young girl, whose age has not been released, died at the scene of the horror crash between the large truck and several other vehicles.

Just after 3pm on Friday, emergency services were called to a rest area southbound on the Hume Highway following reports a B-double crashed into parked cars.

The child could not be saved and at least four people who were injured were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

A child has died and at least four people are injured after a B-double truck collided with cars at Menangle. Picture: 7 News.
A child has died and at least four people are injured after a B-double truck collided with cars at Menangle. Picture: 7 News.

A woman is in a critical condition while the others are reported to be serious but stable.

The male truck driver was not injured and will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Camden Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Child dies, four injured in truck crash

The young female died at the scene, but others were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News
The young female died at the scene, but others were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition. Picture: 7 News
road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby man showed 'love' for partner by supplying drugs

        premium_icon Dalby man showed 'love' for partner by supplying drugs

        Crime Police located almost half a kilo of an illegal drug in the backyard shed of a Dalby home and the owner has an interesting excuse for the illegal haul.

        Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        premium_icon Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        News Footage from the scene shows the extent of the crash

        Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        premium_icon Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        News Victorians were on their way to Whitsunday Islands

        ‘D**k pics for you’: He cut her grass, then sent sick photos

        premium_icon ‘D**k pics for you’: He cut her grass, then sent sick photos

        Crime Anthony Alan Leonow sent photo of his genitals to a woman