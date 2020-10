A female child was transported to Yeppoon Hospital after sustaining a snake bite on her lower leg. Picture: Richard Walker

A YOUNG girl was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten by a snake at a home on the Capricorn Coast.

At 7.13pm, paramedics were called to reports of a snake bite at a private address in Barlows Hill.

According to Queensland Ambulance Service, the child was bitten on her lower leg.

She was transported to Yeppoon Hospital in a stable condition.