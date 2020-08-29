Menu
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick. A man and a woman are in police custody.
Crime

Child fights for life after he was almost beaten to death

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 11:05 AM

A couple have been arrested and charged after a child was seriously injured in an alleged domestic assault involving a wooden stick in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to the Chadderton St property in Cabramatta about 9.50pm on Friday where officers found the five-year-old who suffered from serious injuries.

The boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

He was later transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead where he remains in a critical condition.

NSW Police will say in court the child was assaulted with a wooden stick.

A 20-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who were known to the child, were arrested at the home.

The man was taken to Fairfield police station and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman was taken to Liverpool police station and charged with putting child in danger of serious injury.

The couple were both refused bail and are due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Child assaulted with wooden stick: cops

child assault court crime violence

