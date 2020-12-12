Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: Child and four others hospitalised after Warrego Hwy rollover at Miles. Pic: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
CRASH: Child and four others hospitalised after Warrego Hwy rollover at Miles. Pic: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Child and three others hospitalised after Warrego rollover

Peta McEachern
12th Dec 2020 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAR travelling along the Warrego Highway late last night, crashed an rolled off the road at Miles.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said five people, including a child, were in the car when it crashed at 10pm on Friday, December 12.

“Four patients were all transported stable to Miles Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover” she said.

“A fifth patient, an elderly male, declined transport to hospital.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports indicated a female was driving, and an investigation into the crash has been launched.

crash queensland police miles community miles hospital queensland ambulance service warrego highway crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug pusher took over partner’s trade after he was jailed

        Premium Content Drug pusher took over partner’s trade after he was jailed

        News A woman added six months to her jail sentence by selling drugs while on parole. She will have plenty of time to think about her mistake after she was given a new parole...

        Security guard hospitalised after Chinchilla pub brawl

        Premium Content Security guard hospitalised after Chinchilla pub brawl

        News A CHINCHILLA security guard was hospitalised after he was attacked for a young...

        Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Premium Content Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Politics Taxpayers have been billed millions for flights, cars and office expenses by...

        NAMED: Western Downs mums who appeared in court in 2020

        Premium Content NAMED: Western Downs mums who appeared in court in 2020

        Crime FROM running a man over with his own car, to assaulting police, here is a list of...