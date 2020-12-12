Child and three others hospitalised after Warrego rollover

CRASH: Child and four others hospitalised after Warrego Hwy rollover at Miles. Pic: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A CAR travelling along the Warrego Highway late last night, crashed an rolled off the road at Miles.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said five people, including a child, were in the car when it crashed at 10pm on Friday, December 12.

“Four patients were all transported stable to Miles Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover” she said.

“A fifth patient, an elderly male, declined transport to hospital.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports indicated a female was driving, and an investigation into the crash has been launched.