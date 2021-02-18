‘Cheating’ husband exposed by hotel selfie

A man has been busted for allegedly cheating on his wife after she spotted "evidence" in his two hotel selfies.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @shesough, took to the social media platform earlier this week asking followers for advice after spotting a telling sign in the snap her man sent.

In the clip, the US woman explained that her husband was heading out for the night to the casino and that he would be spending the night in a hotel.

He then sent her two innocent photos from his suite, posing in a bathroom.

A US woman took to TikTok expose her husband’s alleged cheating antics. Picture: TikTok/shesough

When she first saw the photos she smiled, until she took a closer look and discovered something unusual.

"My husband sent me pics trying to look all cute in his suite at the casino, but I noticed some odd things, now he is single," she said in the clip along with his "suspicious" selfies. "Can you guess what it is?"

Eagle-eyed users were quick to point out a hair straightener, comb and make-up bag on full display in the sink.

She said her husband sent her two selfies from his hotel bathroom, but she spotted something ‘odd’ about the snaps. Picture: TikTok/shesough

"I saw the straightener immediately," one woman wrote.

Another person spotted the man not wearing his ring.

"You guys are missing the fact he ain't got no RING ON."

"Men REALLY don't think," another added.

In a separate video, the woman explained that the very first thing she noticed "was of course the (hair) straightener".

"It was just right there and in plane (sic) sight."

She noticed there was a hair straighter, comb and make-up bag on the sink. Picture: TikTok/shesough

The man also wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. Picture: TikTok/shesough

But it wasn't the only red flag, she said.

"The second thing I noticed was the purse on the floor that looks like a Coach bag or maybe a Michael Kors bag."

According to the woman, her husband denied it was his room.

"He said it wasn't his room and that it was a friend's room he was in and that he has a girlfriend or something."

"But I am not believing it because it's all too sketchy - why are you in someone else's room taking photos."

The video has been viewed more than four million times with thousands of people continuing to weigh in on the man's alleged affair.

Originally published as 'Cheating' husband exposed by hotel selfie