RESEARCH: CRC-TiME will research the economic future of mining towns.
CHDC partners with post-mine research company

Timothy Cox
11th May 2020 5:00 AM
THE Central Highlands Development Corporation pledged its support for a national company that is researching the winding down of, and economic substitutes for, the mining industry.

It is among 75 groups constituting a project funded by researchers, the mining industry, and Australian governments.

From its website, Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies Ltd is driven by the need to get mining "in line with community expectations" and to "secure a better future for investment in Australian jobs and resources".

CHDC business and investment attraction manager Peter Dowling said: "CHDC chose to be part of the collaboration because, with coal mining being a major economic pillar of the Central Highlands, our region stands to be a direct beneficiary of potential research outcomes.

"We are currently world leaders in coal mining, and with collaborative research and development now, we could position the Central Highlands as a world leading region in economic transformation.

"Every mine has an end-date - albeit this could be some decades away - so continued testing of economic diversification opportunities is crucial to the long-term sustainability of communities who've depended on those mines.

"This is where the CRC-TiME comes in - undertaking world class research and development in resource regions for the benefit of all."

Other partners in the CRC-TiME include leading mining companies, the Minerals Council of Australia, regional development organisations, local, State and Commonwealth governments, and researchers.

More than $133 million has been commmited to the company until 2030. The Federal Government gave $29.5 million. The Queensland, Western Australian, and Northern Territory Governments also contributed.

The appointment of the company's board, the writing of its constitution, and specific plans for its work are forthcoming.

