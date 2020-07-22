Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FARAWAY TREE: Michelle Ebsworth is taking her business to the next level by opening a storefront in Charleville.
FARAWAY TREE: Michelle Ebsworth is taking her business to the next level by opening a storefront in Charleville.
News

Charleville woman’s plans for quirky new store in town

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT ALL started with a love of family and a passion for sewing, now Michelle Ebsworth wants to showcase her favourite things to the Charleville community.

Mrs Ebsworth is currently renovating an old storefront in town which she will turn into a vintage clothing and book store - Faraway Tree.

And although the shop is yet to open, the business dates back many yearrs when Mrs Ebsworth started an online business to sell her sewed goods.

Her passion with sewing started to bubble as a teenager but really picked up when her two daughters were born, now aged 6 and 3.

“I have been sewing clothes for my girls when they were little,” Mrs Ebsworth said.

“It is a good online business selling clothes.”

“You don’t get as many locals buying my clothes locally, that’s fine, but I have something to offer them.”

Not only does Mrs Ebsworth plan to sell clothes, but also books, toys and antiques.

“Old fashioned classic toys and books, classic stuff that doesn’t go out of fashion.”

And also some other quirky features:

“I want to make it into a fairy garden where the kids do all their mud pies and cooking and playing.

“They love spending time outside in the garden.”

Mrs Ebsworth hopes the Faraway Tree will be a meeting place for families in the community.

But starting up the business has been one of the biggest decisions she has made in her life and she’s looking forward to be able to make a career out of the things she loves.

“It’s the first business risk I’ve ever taken; I’ve always worked for someone else,” she said.

“We’re going to do it one step of the time.

“I’m calling it a lifestyle investment and the benefits of mental health will far outweigh the financial ones.

“If anyone wants to help they can let me know, the more help the better.”

FARAWAY TREE: Michelle Ebsworth (centre) is taking her business to the next level by opening a storefront in Charleville.
FARAWAY TREE: Michelle Ebsworth (centre) is taking her business to the next level by opening a storefront in Charleville.
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 70+ photos from Little Athletics

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 70+ photos from Little Athletics

        News FAMILY FUN: Little Athletics fired up on Monday, July 20, welcoming back old faces and new at the Chinchilla Recreation Grounds.

        Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        premium_icon Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        News He survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton years earlier

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        UPDATE: People discharged from quarantine in Roma motel

        premium_icon UPDATE: People discharged from quarantine in Roma motel

        News POLICE have released details about people who have been discharged from a Roma...