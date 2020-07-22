Charleville woman’s plans for quirky new store in town

FARAWAY TREE: Michelle Ebsworth is taking her business to the next level by opening a storefront in Charleville.

IT ALL started with a love of family and a passion for sewing, now Michelle Ebsworth wants to showcase her favourite things to the Charleville community.

Mrs Ebsworth is currently renovating an old storefront in town which she will turn into a vintage clothing and book store - Faraway Tree.

And although the shop is yet to open, the business dates back many yearrs when Mrs Ebsworth started an online business to sell her sewed goods.

Her passion with sewing started to bubble as a teenager but really picked up when her two daughters were born, now aged 6 and 3.

“I have been sewing clothes for my girls when they were little,” Mrs Ebsworth said.

“It is a good online business selling clothes.”

“You don’t get as many locals buying my clothes locally, that’s fine, but I have something to offer them.”

Not only does Mrs Ebsworth plan to sell clothes, but also books, toys and antiques.

“Old fashioned classic toys and books, classic stuff that doesn’t go out of fashion.”

And also some other quirky features:

“I want to make it into a fairy garden where the kids do all their mud pies and cooking and playing.

“They love spending time outside in the garden.”

Mrs Ebsworth hopes the Faraway Tree will be a meeting place for families in the community.

But starting up the business has been one of the biggest decisions she has made in her life and she’s looking forward to be able to make a career out of the things she loves.

“It’s the first business risk I’ve ever taken; I’ve always worked for someone else,” she said.

“We’re going to do it one step of the time.

“I’m calling it a lifestyle investment and the benefits of mental health will far outweigh the financial ones.

“If anyone wants to help they can let me know, the more help the better.”