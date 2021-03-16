Charleville man allegedly broke victim’s skull

A Wyandra party goer has fractured the base of his skull, but witnesses are unable to confirm whether it was from falling over or from an alleged punch from another partier.

It is alleged that Charleville man Darcy Liam Ahern, 24, punched another man, with multiple witnesses detailing various accounts of the party, in court.

Ahern was charged with grievous bodily harm, a serious violent offence that is alleged to have occurred about March 27, 2020.

The Charleville Magistrates Court cross-examined a number of witnesses on March 10, 2021, to see if Ahern had a case to answer to.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff tendered 31 exhibits to the court, and indexed some addendum statements of witnesses.

One witness, Charleville Hospital director of medical services Sonya Louise Manwaring, told the court that the victim suffered a fracture on the base of his skull after falling onto the concrete.

"It's at the bottom of the skull, which is unfortunately where a lot of the nerves exit but also can allow for intracranial damage as well," Dr Manwaring said.

Barrister Frank Martin queried Dr Manwaring as to whether the victim fell to the ground because of a punch in an earlier altercation, or two hours after.

Dr Manwaring said the victim told her two versions within half an hour of each other - one was that he fell because of a punch from an earlier fight, the other that he fell over two hours after that fight.

The victim informed the doctor that he had 10 drinks that night, however a blood-alcohol test was not done.

Witnesses who attended the party told the court the victim had blood on the back of his head and coming out his ear.

They also saw blood on the ground, but none of them recall any blood being on furniture.

Ahern's father Frederick James Ahern was called to the court as a witness and said the victim had been friends with his son for many years.

Mr Martin and Fredrick told the court there were some bickering between the defendant and some of the girls at the party.

Darcy's father said it was nothing serious, however.

He heard his son say 'cut it out' when the sound of a can hitting something was heard.

Grievous bodily harm is a serious indictable offence that must go to a higher court, and cannot be dealt with before the Magistrate.

Magistrate Peter Saggers committed Ahern to the District Court, where his matter will continue at a later date.