BUSTED: Multiple teens arrested over Chinchilla NYE crime spree.
News

CHARGED: Multiple teens arrested over Chinchilla crime spree

Peta McEachern
5th Jan 2021 12:13 PM
Police have arrested three boys following multiple burglaries on New Years Eve in Chinchilla.

Chinchilla police and officers from the Dalby Child Protection Investigation Unit worked in partnership to solve a series of property offences on Cole Street and Beasley Street, Chinchilla.

A 17-year-old Chinchilla boy was arrested on January 3 and charged with a number of breaches of curfew conditions and trespass. He appeared in Dalby Children's Court yesterday and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.

A 15-year-old Chinchilla boy was arrested yesterday, January 4, and charged with attempted burglary, burglary, enter premises and stealing. He is due to appear in Dalby Children's Court today.

A 16-year-old Roma boy was arrested yesterday, January 4, and charged with attempted burglary, burglary, enter premises and stealing. He is due to appear in Dalby Children's Court today.

Police are grateful for the assistance from members of the public in identifying the boys allegedly involved in these offences.

Any residents with CCTV footage of suspicious activity around Chinchilla on New Year's Eve, please contact police at the details below:

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

