FACING COURT: A 43-year-old Dalby man will appear in Dalby Magistrates Court after being allegedly caught driving on a suspended licence. Picture: Rae Wilson

A middle-aged Dalby man is set to face court after he was allegedly caught driving on a disqualified licence.

Dalby police intercepted the 43-year-old on February 26 along Patrick St for a random breath test and licence check.

It’s alleged the man had been subject to a SPER suspension.

He was subsequently given a notice to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6.