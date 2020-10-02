CHARGED: 16-year-old busted on camera rummaging through car

CHINCHILLA residents are urged by local police to remain vigilant in locking up cars and homes, after a recent spate of property offences.

On Wednesday, September 29, a Chinchilla police spokesman said thieves stole a car from Kings Park Accommodation.

“They have gone into an unlocked hotel room, taken the keys off the bench, and returned later when they were sleeping to steal the car,” he said.

No one has been charged over the incident, and investigations are continuing.

Another property offence occurred on Sunday evening, September 27, and the spokesman said a 16-year-old Chinchilla boy was charged with trespass, and unlawfully entering a vehicle.

“He’s gone into the car and rummaged through belongings before being spooked off,” he said.

The spokesman said if it wasn’t for cameras at the residence, the offender may not have been caught.

“It’s important everyone looks into home security, especially cameras, they can be crucial to finding and charging offenders,” he said.

“These days there’s great technology at affordable prices.”

It’s not only those in town that need to be wary of thieves, the spokesman said rural areas are also being targeted.

“On Warra Kogan Rd between the 25th and 28th of September, fuel was stolen from two loaders,” he said.

“Everyone needs to remain vigilant.”

Queensland crime statistics show there has been 39 cars stolen and 73 unlawful entry’s committed just this year in Chinchilla.

The Chinchilla police force grew this year and officers have actively been working towards reducing crime in the district, by implementing a range of range of strategies to reduce crime, increase public safety, and to repeat juvenile crime.

Last month police Minister MP Mark Ryan responded to a petition calling for legislative change to help to curb crime in Chinchilla, which was signed by hundreds of concerned community members in July.

Mr Ryan assured the community police were actively targeting property crime, drugs, and anti-social behaviour, although said when it comes to youth crime the issue becomes more complex.

“Reducing youth crime requires a whole of community approach that included parents, families, and community leaders,” he said.

“We are dedicated to working with community members to ensure that strategies for responding to young offenders address local issues and draw on community knowledge and strengths.”