The government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.
Education

This is what university degrees will cost under new regime

by Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer
19th Jun 2020 4:34 PM

The Morrison government is taking another attempt at tackling undergraduate degree funding and changing the balance between student and taxpayer contributions.

It is planning an overhaul of funding for university undergraduate courses that it says will send a price signal to students to take up areas more likely to lead to jobs.

It will start increasing taxpayer funding again in line with CPI - after a three-year freeze - but won't add more specifically for increased student numbers.

It will also allocate $400 million for new programs to help students from rural and remote areas and a $900 million fund for universities to improve ties with industry.

Overall, the package is budget-neutral, meaning there is no new money allocated to the sector.

NEW STUDENT FEES IN 2021

$3700 a year

* Teaching (previously $6804)

* Clinical psychology (previously $6804)

* English (previously $6804)

* Maths (previously $9698)

* Nursing (previously $6804)

* Languages (previously $6804)

* Agriculture (previously $9698)

$7700 a year

* Allied and other health (previously $9698)

* Architecture (previously $9698)

* IT (previously $9698)

* Creative arts (previously $6804)

* Engineering (previously $9698)

* Environmental studies (previously $9698)

* Science (previously $9698)

$11,300 a year

* Medicine (previously $11,355)

* Dentistry (previously $11,355)

* Veterinary science (previously $11,355)

$14,500 a year

* Law and economics (previously $11,355)

* Management and commerce (previously $11,355)

* Society and culture (previously $6804)

* Humanities (previously $6804)

* Communications (previously $6804)

* Behavioural science (previously $6804)

 

Originally published as Changes to uni student fees mooted again

politics university fees

