Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CONCERT TIME: You could win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert in Warra.
CONCERT TIME: You could win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert in Warra.
News

Chance to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert

Zoe Bell
15th Jan 2020 6:30 PM

With a recent string of accolades including two ARIA nominations, two CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, a CMC Award and the AIR Best independent Album of 2018 for her second record Real Class Act, western NSW born and raised Fanny Lumsden is taking her music to the people one small town at a time.

She will making her to the Warra memorial hall on February 29, and to promote this all-in community night out, the Warra Social Committee are having a colouring competition with the winners to receive a free family ticket to the concert.

The picture can be found at the Dalby, Chinchilla or Jandowae libraries or print the picture below. Just be sure to include your name, age, phone number and town.

The competition will be judged in age categories including ≤6 years old, ≤8 years old, ≤10 years old, ≤14 years old and above 14 years old with winners to be notified by phone on February 14, 2020.

Completed pictures can be handed in to any of the libraries mentioned above and must be in by February 12, 2020.

Colouring in competition to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert in Warra.
Colouring in competition to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert in Warra.
competition country halls tour fanny lumsden

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        News FROM cheating FIFO husbands to mullet-bearing cowboys, these are the worst Roma Tinder profiles The Western Star has uncovered.

        COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        premium_icon COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

        News Here are the people that faced St George court and the outcome of their cases.

        Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        premium_icon Driver pays price for crashing car into someone’s property

        News A man who consumed approximately 18 beers before getting behind the wheel of car...

        Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a thief?’

        premium_icon Judge: ‘Do you want to spend your last years known as a...

        News A 74-year-old has been caught stealing farming equipment from a private farming...