Chance to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert

CONCERT TIME: You could win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert in Warra.

With a recent string of accolades including two ARIA nominations, two CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, a CMC Award and the AIR Best independent Album of 2018 for her second record Real Class Act, western NSW born and raised Fanny Lumsden is taking her music to the people one small town at a time.

She will making her to the Warra memorial hall on February 29, and to promote this all-in community night out, the Warra Social Committee are having a colouring competition with the winners to receive a free family ticket to the concert.

The picture can be found at the Dalby, Chinchilla or Jandowae libraries or print the picture below. Just be sure to include your name, age, phone number and town.

The competition will be judged in age categories including ≤6 years old, ≤8 years old, ≤10 years old, ≤14 years old and above 14 years old with winners to be notified by phone on February 14, 2020.

Completed pictures can be handed in to any of the libraries mentioned above and must be in by February 12, 2020.