FORECAST: Downpours expected for parts of Western Downs

WET CHRISTMAS: The Western Downs is in desperate need of a downpour - hopefully weather predictions pull through this Christmas. Pic: Ali Kuchel

A HIGH-pressure system moving over the Tasman Sea could bring a much-needed Christmas gift to the Western Downs tomorrow in the form of a downpour.

The upper trough will pass through southeast Queensland Tuesday and Wednesday creating unsettled conditions which could lead to server thunder storm activity.

Weatherzone.com.au reported Dalby is in for a chance of thunderstorms throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, with an 80 per cent chance of a 10-20mm downpour on Christmas Eve and a 70 per cent chance of a 5-10mm shower Christmas Day.

Chinchilla is forecast for late showers on Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of 1-5mm of rain with thunderstorms expected to rumble above the town on Christmas Day with a 70 per cent chance of 1-5mm of rain.

As the system moves through south east Queensland, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology, said there is strong chance the Western Downs will see rain.

"We have an upper trough system moving into South Eastern Queensland (at the start of the week), so that's bringing a lot of instability and the chance of showers and thunder storms from (Tuesday) and into Christmas Day," the spokeswoman said.

FINGERS CROSSED: The large system is set the blanket south east Queensland. PIC: Higgins.

"For Christmas Eve some of these storms could be severe, so you could see around Chinchilla and Dalby a servere storm, so predominantly that would be damaging wind gusts with little chance of large hail.

"Moving into Christmas Day the whole system is to move northwards, so you'll still see that chance of showers and storms through to Wednesday."

Chinchilla and Dalby both have a 70 per cent chance of rain Christmas Day, with a potential thunderstorm rustling up strong winds.

Christmas Day in Roma might also see some rainfall.

"Further west Roma is on the edge of it so it is less likely, there's still the chance of seeing some activity but it will be far more isolated," the spokeswoman said.

Christmas Day in Roma is looking cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, with winds reaching up to 20kmh.