Chance of rain in the Western Downs this week

THE Western Downs might have to brace for rain this week as winter kicks in.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said cold fronts from the south will create little bursts of rain.

"We certainly have a chance of rain on the forecast over Wednesday and Thursday," she said.

"At this stage, it looks like it's going to be light."

Dalby can expect up to 4mm of rain from isolated showers while Chinchilla and Miles are in for 2mm.

"The better chance of rain is on the weekend."

Ms Hoff said there is up to 40% chance of rain with up to 15mm across the Western Downs towns.

"Most of the rain will be further to the west and won't arrive till Sunday. Looks like it will still have the last edges of it on Monday."