Chance of rain as low pressure system skirts Chinchilla

CHINCHILLA could expect another episode of rain next week as a low pressure system moves through southeastern Australia.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said Chinchilla and Miles won’t expect the same level of rain as New South Wales or Victoria, but will feel some of the effects as the trough skirts the Western Downs.

“The general weather situation for Queensland is that we have a trough and cold front system,” she said.

“What we’ll feel at Chinchilla will be an increased chance of showers inland.”

She is expecting a 40% chance of light rainfall on Sunday June 21, but most of the rain will be experienced further east in towns like Oakey and Stanthorpe.

There will also be a noticeable drop in temperatures next week as Australia comes to the winter solstice.

“Temperatures will dip a little below our June average,” Ms Hoff said.

“We kind of got down to around 9 to 10 degrees overnight and for the week ahead, we’ll be dropping down quite far from that.

“The chance of frost throughout the region it’s quite common to get these cool burst.”

The mercury in Chinchilla is expected to plummet to 3 degrees minimum on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.