Centuries old Western Downs family property set for auction

Hundreds of years of family history will be going under the hammer this March when a 13,282-hectare cattle property in Glenhaughton is auctioned off to the highest bidder.

FOR SALE: A cattle property that has been in the hands of a Western Downs family for over 100 years is set to go under the hammer this March. Pic: Nutrien Harcourts GDL Roma

Located 50km north west of Taroom the property ‘Glenleigh’ is owned by Bill and Joan Cogill, and had been in Mrs Cogill’s family for over 100 years.

Nutrien Harcourts GDL Roma marketing agent John Sims said the property regularly produced high quality cattle, and there is room for more if the property is cleared.

“The cattle sold off Glenleigh regularly top the market at Dalby Saleyards and are highly sought after,” Mr Sims said.

“The offering of this property certainly represents an ‘end of an era’ as it has been in the same family ownership for over 100 years.”

The rich family history is steeped into the most unimagined aspects of the property, with Mrs Cogill telling The Bulletin her father had once sold a horse in exchange for a new bore.

About 2500 acres of the land is developed softwood and vine scrub country, and 30000 acres is good quality breeding land which boasts well established buffel and native grasses.

There’s a creek running through the property, as well 12 bores which are all set up with pumps, tanks, and troughs.

The four-bedroom homestead isn’t modern, although the property is skirted by picturesque rolling hills which makes up for any modern deficiencies.

For more information contact John Sims on 0428 221 727.