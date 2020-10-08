Byron Bay is now the home of not one Thor, but two.

Hollywood star Natalie Portman, who will have the god of thunder's powers in the next Thor film, has been enjoying a sun-soaked family holiday in Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's hometown for the last few weeks after completing her two-week quarantine in Sydney.

Portman, 39, was yesterday snapped hitting the shops at Byron Bay's Industrial Estate shopping precinct with her husband Benjamin Millepied, 43, and daughter Amalia, 3.

The Academy Award winner held her daughter's hand as they browsed the kidswear and they left the precinct with shopping bags in hand.

The family has also been spotted enjoying beach trips in recent days.

Inside Efron's $22m Byron Bay love nest

A-list hotspot Byron Bay is swamped

How 'border bubble' has hurt region

Hollywood star Melissa McCarthy spotted soaking up rays at Byron

Portman is in Australia to film Marvel's new movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Hemsworth, which has been delayed due to the global pandemic.

Thor director Taika Waititi is also in Byron Bay, playing cricket on the beach with Hemsworth at the weekend, suggesting preparations on the production are ramping up.

The studio is yet to confirm when filming will begin and if it will continue in Sydney as originally planned.

It was rumoured last month that the production had discussed a move north to the Gold Coast, where Thor: Ragnarok was filmed in 2016, as restrictions eased in Queensland.

Portman is a fan of Byron Bay, having last visited for a holiday in late 2018 during a promotional visit to Australia.

It has since become a celebrity hotspot with Zac Efron moving in this year while Nicole Kidman, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and Melissa McCarthy are all in town, currently filming series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Originally published as Celeb hotspot offers yet another sight for Thor eyes