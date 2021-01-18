Menu
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Springfield Lakes in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Jan 2021 7:52 AM
FIREFIGHTERS fought to protect surrounding properties after a fire broke out in a Springfield Lakes home in the early hours of this morning.

Part of the ceiling of the single-storey house on Canterbury Bells Ct collapsed in the blaze and it took more than two hours to fully extinguish it.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended after receiving the call at 3.50am on Monday.

"When crews arrived there was smoke issuing from the house," she said.

"All persons were accounted for."

The fire was under control by 4.15am and extinguished by 6.15am.

Fire investigators will be on scene this morning.

Paramedics were on standby but no one required treatment or transport to hospital.

In a separate incident overnight, a woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with burns to her face and farms from a property in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.

She was transported to hospital by paramedics, including critical care, in a stable condition from a private address in Adare at 7.20pm.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

