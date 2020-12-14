Cecil Plains photographer releases touching new book

AWESOME PHOTOS: Cecil Plains resident Tammy Harrison has released a new book with her poems and breathtaking photos. Picture: Contributed

AWESOME PHOTOS: Cecil Plains resident Tammy Harrison has released a new book with her poems and breathtaking photos. Picture: Contributed

AN AWE-inspiring Cecil Plains photographer has self published a touching tribute to life in drought ravaged Australia through her amazing photos and poems captured from her backyard.

Darling Downs resident and regular Dalby Herald cover photo competition winner Tammy Harrison poured her heart and soul into her latest release, documenting the struggles that face farmers each day.

Entitled Whispers of Hope, Mrs Harrison’s book contains poems and photographs that reflect the heartache and struggles of farmers, while displaying the distinct beauty of the Australian bush.

“It starts off in the drought, with poems I wrote last year and this year accompanied by photographs,” she said.

“It then goes to dust storms, fire, then hoping for rain, and finally when the rain arrives.”

Mrs Harrison was able to publish her book this year with help from the Facebook group Adopt A Farmer’s Wife, after her photos garnered interest online.

One of Tammy Harrison’s pictures of a fire burning near Cecil Plains in December. Picture: Tammy Harrison

While living on the drought ravaged land in the Darling and Western Downs can be a hard slog, Mrs Harrison wanted to highlight the special parts of living in the Queensland bush too.

“I wanted to capture the beauty that can still be seen in the drought, so it’s all not just and sad and dreary in the country, but still beautiful,” she said.

“These photos and poems are dedicated to those living on the land in rural communities, as well as a message to the city about what country living is actually like.”

Since publishing, she has been able to sell 80 copies and counting, with books flying out the door in the lead up to Christmas.

Mrs Harrison said even Rural Aid have taken notice of her prolific works, asking to use one of her poems on their social media for the holiday season.

“This book tells a story, so people can relate to not what I’m just dealing with, but what everyone on the land is dealing with,” she said.

Copies can be ordered from her website here, with copies ready to be sent out for $25 plus $3.30 postage.