Cecil Plain’s fatal crash victim laid to rest following $10k GoFundMe

FAREWELL BROCK: Brock Daniel's family would like to thank the community for their generous donations for his funeral in October. Picture: Facebook

NEARLY a month on from her brother’s tragic death along Dalby Cecil Plains Rd, Taylor Daniel still believes she’s going to hear Brock’s voice when she wakes up in the morning.

Brock’s family celebrated his life this month at a special service of 100 people in Bundaberg, all paying their respects to the 16-year-old father of twins who was taken too soon.

His family has thanked the community for their generous donations to their GoFundMe campaign following his death near Cecil Plains on October 6.

Brock, his girlfriend, his brother, and his brother’s girlfriend were travelling to Dalby from Texas, New South Wales on October 6 when their car rolled along Dalby Cecil Plains Rd about 10.30pm.

The 16-year-old was thrown out of the rear window during the crash, with paramedics desperately trying to revive him along the rural country road for about half an hour.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Brock’s sister Taylor Daniel said coronavirus restrictions at the funeral meant several people were turned away after they hit their 100 person capacity.

“We had Madeline’s (Brock’s girlfriend) family from Texas, friends from Dalby, and up to 78 other immediate family members,” she said.

“It was beautiful, but also a very hard time for our family.”

Ms Daniel said she couldn’t bring herself to say words at her younger brother’s service as it was too much to bare, with her sister and mum speaking about how Brock touched the lives of those around him.

The GoFundMe created to fund Brock’s funeral amassed more than $10,000, with Ms Daniel saying the left over funds have been placed in an interest account for Brock’s yet to be born twins.

Since his tragic death, Brock’s family have all stayed in Bundaberg together to support one another.

“We’re all staying with our nan at the moment, and Madeline is staying with us as well,” Ms Daniel said.

“She’s just had some scans recently, with her being nearly 15 weeks along now.

“She’ll find out soon if they’re boys or girls.”

Ms Daniel is heading back to work for the first time today since Brock’s passing, and said the world is a strange place without her younger brother’s laughter filling up their family home.

“It’s pretty tough everyday coming of out your bedroom and yelling out to Brock, just to know he won’t be there to call back,” she said.

When asked what Brock would be up to now if he could see them, she said he’d probably be “laughing at them” for being “sooks”.

“When my dad’s mum died, my sister and I spoke at the funeral, and when we said goodbye we were wrecks, crying everywhere, we couldn’t even speak,” Ms Daniel said.

“A year later Brock had the audacity to laugh at us about it, saying we were crying sooks.

“That’s what he’d probably be doing right now if he could see us.”

Ms Daniel would like to thank the community for contributing to the GoFundMe over the last several weeks, saying it has meant a lot to her family during such a difficult time.